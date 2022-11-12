Tributes have been paid to a two-year-old boy who died after an incident at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney on Friday.

It's understood the toddler, who has been named as Noah McAleese, was hit by a tractor at around 12.30pm on Friday afternoon.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment but died a short time later.

The PSNI, Health and Safety Executive and Environmental Health from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council are all investigating.

Family, friends and Local councillors have been expressing their sympathies, describing the news as devastating.

Cuchullain's GAA club in Dunloy held a minute's silence before a game against Dungloe on Saturday. Noah's father played for the club.

"Everyone at Dunloy GA+CC was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news yesterday of the sudden passing of Noah McAleese," the club said in a Facebook post. "Noah is the son of our former player Johnny and his wife Corrina. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the entire McAleese and Cassidy family circles at this very sad time."

North Antrim MLA Dr Patricia O'Lynn said her thoughts were with the family of the child who are facing "unspeakable heartbreak".

"Ballymoney is a close-knit town and this news has sent waves of grief across the community," she said.

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan added: "This is just a heart-breaking tragedy that has left a family devastated. “Indeed, this news has shocked and touched the hearts of the whole community. People just can't take it in. "My thoughts and prayers are with the family at the centre of this awful situation."

Ballymoney DUP councillor Mervyn Storey said the family of the boy have been plunged into sorrow.

"Words are hard to find in commenting on this tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a little two-year-old boy," Mr Storey said.

"It is incalculable the sorrow that this family has been plunged into."

He said that when he learned of the incident he thought as a grandfather himself "how unbearable it would be to have to deal with such grief".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family and the wider family circle at this time of sorrow and loss and assure them of our sympathy and support," he added.

UUP councillor Darryl Wilson, in a post on Facebook, wrote the "entire community's heart is broken" by the "terrible tragedy".

"No words can express how we are feeling, our collective hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all of those impacted by this devastating loss," he added.

