Patients had to be redirected from Antrim Area Hospital Emergency Department on Saturday evening after it reached full capacity.

Ambulances had to be sent to other hospitals as a contingency measure.

A spokesperson for the Northern Trust said senior staff were holding crunch meetings on Sunday morning as the Emergency Department remains under extreme pressure.

Trust officials took to social media to alert the public.

