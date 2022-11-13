A luxury Northern Ireland hotel resort - which once hosted world leaders for the G8 summit - has apologised for disruption caused after reports a 'large brawl' broke out in its grounds.

It said the incident was 'isolated' and it was business as usual.

Police said a conference had been taking place which was disrupted by protesters. Six people were hurt with four needing hospital treatment. One man has been arrested.

Five people have been taken to hospital after what police described as a large altercation at the Co Fermanagh Lough Erne Resort.

Police and ambulance attended the Lough Erne Resort on Sunday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the resort said: "As you may be aware there was an incident at the resort this afternoon (Sunday 13th November), as a result of which local emergency services have been in attendance.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused to our valued guests and we are grateful to the emergency services for their speedy response.

"Please be advised that this was an isolated incident and it is business as usual at the resort with guest check-ins taking place as normal."

The luxury resort is on the Lough Shore Road on the outskirts of Enniskillen. In 2013 world leaders gathered at the location for the G8 summit.

G8 Summit at Lough Erne Resort in June 2013.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 13:13 following reports of an incident on Lough Shore Road in Enniskillen involving a large number of people.

"NIAS despatched two emergency crews and two ambulance officers to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, five patients were taken to South West Acute Hospital (in Enniskillen).

A PSNI spokesman said officers attended a report of a "large altercation".

A statement added: “It was reported that a conference, which was being held in the area, had been disrupted by protestors and an altercation broke out.

“Officers attended and calm was restored a short time later.

“Two people were treated at the scene for their injuries with a further four taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“One man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 899 13/11/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

