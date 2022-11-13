Play Brightcove video

Emma Patterson has your Sunday evening news headlines:

Hospital pressures

Antrim Area Hospital emergency department was forced to close its doors last night for the first time ever.

In a tweet on Saturday evening the Northern Trust urged the public not to attend under any circumstances as it had reached full capacity.

Patients were redirected to other hospitals for treatment.

The Belfast Trust has also come under strain this weekend. In a post on social media earlier today, the Trust said hospitals were facing ongoing and relentless pressures, particularly concerning patient discharges.

The Trust also called for any available nursing staff who can help tonight to get in touch.

Jennifer Welsh, Chief Executive of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday commemorations have taken place across Northern Ireland today.

The Taoiseach Michael Martin and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris both laid wreaths at a service in Enniskillen, while in Belfast wreaths were laid in City Hall's Garden of Remembrance, with hundreds of people gathering in the grounds to watch the service.

Funeral

The funeral of a two-year-old boy who died in a farming accident in Ballymoney on Friday will take place tomorrow. Noah McAleese was killed after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm.

Local councillors have paid tribute to the toddler, saying his family are facing unspeakable heartbreak and the news has sent waves of grief across the local community.