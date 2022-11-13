Two men have been injured after they were assaulted in an unprovoked attack in Lurgan.

The men, one in his 30s and the other in his 50s, were repeatedly kicked and punched by two other men on the Derrymacash Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Inspector Gary McCullough said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have any information, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 38 13/11/22."

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"

