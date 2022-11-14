Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins says the FAI Cup win is “for the people” of the city.

The Candystripes were 4-0 winners over Shelbourne at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday to lift the trophy for the first time since 2012.

Jamie McGonigle and Cameron McJannet netted in the first half in Dublin. McJannet got a second after the break to put Derry firmly in control before Jordan McEneff secured the victory from the penalty spot.

“It’s for the people of Derry. We haven’t won this cup for 10 years which is too long. I genuinely mean it that the most satisfaction I get out of it is making the people of Derry happy. That’s it,” Higgins told RTÉ.

“We came up a bit short in the league, we gave ourselves too much work to do, but to win the cup is special, but to win it in the matter that we won it is extra special.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council described the victory as “amazing” and joked everyone “should take a bank holiday” to celebrate.

Derry City’s players will celebrate the victory on Monday night in Guildhall Square.

