Ammunition has been found buried at Belfast City Cemetery on the Falls Road in west Belfast.

Police are appealing for information after the discovery on Sunday (13 November).

Detective Sergeant Lorraine Dougherty said: “We received a report at around 12:30 pm from a member of the public that they had discovered a quantity of ammunition buried in the cemetery. ATO and police attended and the items were removed for further examination.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 861 of 13/11/22.”

