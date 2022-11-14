Play Brightcove video

Barclays Bank in Belfast City Centre has been attacked with paint by climate change protestors.

Extinction Rebellion are understood to be behind attack on the premises on Castle Place.

A banner was displayed outside stating stop funding death.

Barclays have been approached for comment.

The PSNI said “a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and disorderly behaviour after paint was thrown over a bank during a small protest on Castle Place in Belfast City Centre this morning.

“The area is now clear and the arrested pair remain in police custody.”

Extinction Rebellion co-founder Gail Bradbrook, said: “Today hundreds of people staged an intervention on Barclays, sending a message to the high street bank that with protests taking place at over 100 of their branches they are rapidly losing the social licence to do business in towns and cities of the UK.

“It’s high time that Barclays recognised the destructive role they are playing as Europe’s largest financier of fossil fuels and changed course.”

“We want Barclays to stop funding nature destroying projects and more than that we want them to show leadership. We ask them to publicly denounce an economic system that is geared towards the destruction of the planet, we want them to admit in public what bankers tell us in private – that they aren’t changing fast enough because the current system incentivises harmful behaviour.”

More to follow…

