The Upper Knockbreda Road in Belfast has been closed in both directions from the Cregagh Road because of a road traffic collision.

Trafficwatch have said the crash is after the Casaeldona Entrance near Lisnasharragh.

Police are advising motorists to seek an alternative route for their journey.

Translink has also advised that there are likely be delays to some of their services following the collision.

More to follow...

