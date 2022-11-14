The Belfast Trust has offered its condolences to the family of a patient who died on a hospital trolley at the weekend in its busy emergency department.

Over the weekend, hospitals faced 'relentless' and 'extreme' pressures.

It has been reported that attempts were made to resuscitate the elderly woman in the Royal Victoria Hospital's Emergency Department.

She had been waiting for a number of hours to be admitted to the hospital for treatment.

In a statement the Trust said: "Belfast Trust would like to send our condolences to this patient’s family, our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"We have reviewed this patient’s care and spoken to their family. Out of respect for the patient’s family, we will not make any further comment.

Over the weekend The Belfast Trust tweeted about the strain on its services describing 'relentless' pressures.

Extreme pressures were also seen at the weekend at Antrim Area Hospital in the Northern Trust - its emergency department was closed on Saturday and a major incident was declared.

Patients had to be redirected from Antrim Area Hospital Emergency Department on Saturday evening after it closed to the public temporarily for the first time ever.

Ambulances were sent to other hospitals as a contingency measure after the department reached full capacity.

A spokesperson for the Northern Trust said senior staff were holding crunch meetings on Sunday as the Emergency Department remains under extreme pressure.

