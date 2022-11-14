Heavy overnight rain is causing travel disruption across Northern Ireland this morning.

Roads are treacherous with standing water, while others are flooded.

The police are urging drivers to exercise caution on their journeys this morning.

Traffic Watch NI reports that the A55 Milltown Road in Belfast is flooded at the traffic lights heading towards Shaw’s Bridge.

It also reports flooding due to surface water on the A2 at the Ballysallagh Road through to Whinney Hill.

The PSNI say the Moira Road, Glenavy is flooded in both directions at the Crewe Park Road junction and are advising motorists to s eek an alternative route.

