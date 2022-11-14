A 34 year old man has been charged with a number of offences after an altercation at the Lough Erne Resort near Enniskillen on Sunday.

The 34 year old has been charged with affray, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The man is expected to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday 15 November.

The Lough Erne Resort described the incident as "deeply regrettable".

Management at the hotel said hiring out function rooms to any organisation did not represent an endorsement of any kind by the resort.

“As with any type of booking, as a commercial entity, we accept private conference bookings from around the world in good faith," said the hotel.

"We do not facilitate or tolerate behaviour of this type at the resort.

"The health and safety of our staff and guests, along with our guest experience is paramount, and we will therefore be increasing our levels of due diligence in relation to private conference bookings in the future."

The hotel says business at the resort has returned to normal.

