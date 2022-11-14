A man has been struck on the head with a brick during a robbery in south Belfast.

The incident happened around 11:35pm on Drumart Drive on Sunday (13 November).

Police say the victim, who is in his fifties, was attacked by three men unknown to him.

“The man was struck on the head by a brick, and his mobile phone was stolen,” Detective Sergeant Ash.

“He sustained a head injury in the attack and was taken to hospital by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Damage was also caused to a motorbike in the area.

“This was a nasty incident which has left the victim badly shaken. One of the suspects was accompanied by a German Shepherd-type dog, and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen these men in the Drumart Drive area, or who may have any dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries. If you can help, please contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2058 of 13/11/22.

“Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.