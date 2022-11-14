A person has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Belfast.

The crash happened on the Upper Knockbreda Road which was closed for a time in both directions from the Cregagh Road.

An air ambulance was also sent to the scene of the incident which happened at around 3:45pm.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service released a statement following the incident:

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 15:42 following reports of a RTC involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Upper Knockbreda Rd.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and an Emergency Crew to the incident and also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board to attend.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to RVH.

