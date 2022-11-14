Renowned historian Dr Éamon Phoenix dies at age of 69

The renowned historian and academic Dr Éamon Phoenix has died at the age of 69.

Dr Phoenix had been a regular columnist for the Irish News. Paying tribute to him, the newspaper's editor Noel Doran said he was "deeply saddened" by his death.

"Éamon was one of Ireland's pre-eminent historians and possessed unparalleled insights into the past, present and future of our society.

''He was also the chronicler of all aspects of The Irish News since 1891 and indeed its predecessor the Belfast Morning News since 1855.

''His On This Day column was cherished by our readers over the decades, and his recent work on the crucial 1922 and 1972 periods epitomised the importance of his role.

''It was always a privilege to welcome Éamon during his regular visits to our office, often wearing his blue gloves to examine the ancient bound files which formed the basis of his research.

''As well as being a gifted writer, Éamon was an exceptional orator with an ability to bring every subject to life through his anecdotes and observations.

''He will be hugely missed by everyone associated with The Irish News, and my sincere condolences, and those of all our readers, go to his widow Alice, daughter Mary-Alice and the family circle.

Dr Phoenix regularly contributed to a range of UTV programmes - in one of his final appearances with UTV he spoke of how events surrounding the Queen's death will reverberate through history.

WATCH: Dr Phoenix speaking to UTV on the day of the Queen's funeral:

