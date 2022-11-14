Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has died.

Limerick mother-of-two Vicky Phelan died aged 48 in the early hours of Monday morning.

Ms Phelan grabbed the attention of the Irish public after bringing a High Court case over how her cervical smears were handled, which ultimately prompted a series of reviews of the Republic of Ireland’s cervical cancer screening programme CervicalCheck.

Her case prompted other women to come forward and raised questions about the quality of the programme, about how women should be involved and informed about their own healthcare, and the issue of open disclosure.

Despite receiving a terminal cervical cancer diagnosis, Ms Phelan actively campaigned for better healthcare and better accountability in the healthcare system.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin paid tribute to Ms Phelan, describing her as a “woman of extraordinary courage”.

“This is very, very sad news,” he told RTE Radio.

“I think she was a woman of extraordinary courage and integrity, who stood up for the women of Ireland, but not just the women of Ireland, but women globally.”

He extended his “deepest sympathies” to her family.

“I think in the history of this country, I think her actions, particularly in terms of not signing a confidentiality agreement at that particular time, and her statement, and on the steps of the High Court, will live long in the memory as as an example of someone who stood up against the system and the normal conventions of actions and so on to say ‘no, I’m not signing that, I want this revealed in the public interest’ and she stood up for the public interest.”

Former Labour leader Alan Kelly paid an emotional tribute to his friend, saying the news of her death was “devastating”.

“She was the most incredible human being probably I’ve ever met,” Mr Kelly told RTE, as he extended his condolences to her family and fellow campaigners.

“I suppose what’s really shocking today is Vicky always fought back and she was always the most resilient person I’ve ever met.

“I suppose in your heart of hearts you know the day will come but still a shock because she always rebounded so many times.”

Ms Phelan meant “so much to us all”, the director of the National Women’s Council of Ireland, Orla O’Connor, said.

She wrote on Twitter: “Such incredibly sad news – there aren’t enough words to describe the loss of Vicky Phelan, sincerest sympathies to Vicky’s family and friends, Vicky meant so much to us all and we have so much to thank her for all she did for women in Ireland.”

