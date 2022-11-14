Two-thirds of over 50s want to work beyond retirement age

Play Brightcove video

UTV can reveal that around two-thirds of over 50s in Northern Ireland want to work past the state retirement age.

However, a new report has found that age group expect to face discrimination, with one-third of those across the UK saying they felt forced to retire.

The Unretirement Uprising study was conducted by age activism platform 55/Redefined and recruitment company Reed Talent Solutions.

They surveyed more than 4,000 over 50s across the UK and found that 70% of respondents feel it's difficult to start a new career in your fifties.

However despite the pessimistic outlook, 64% of those surveyed in Northern Ireland said they want to work past state retirement age.

1 in 5 here also said they want to progress their career beyond their current role.

Radio broadcaster Liz Kennedy told UTV she faced ageism when she entered her 50s.

"I know that people who did do that kind of discrimination and it is ageist discrimination. We've only kind of encountered ageism titled 'ageism' in recent years." said Liz.

"It used to be if you were 'old school' it meant you're kind of thorough, you knew your stuff, you researched exhaustively... and now it's like 'oh, they're very old school' - but those people aren't worth bothering about."

Age NI delivers a 'Age at Work' programme which has helped thousands of over 50s with career advice, finance and adjusting to change.

"I think that once people hit 50 they do find things slightly more challenging. However that's why our age at work programme has proved so successful because people are very invested in the career element and practical advice that it gives," said Sinead McGrath from Age NI.

The new study shows that our working demographic is changing.

In just two years time, over 50s will make up almost half of the UK workforce.

The question remains, will attitudes change too?

