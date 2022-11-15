Play Brightcove video

The permanent secretary for the Department of Health has apologised to the patients and families linked to the public inquiry reviewing urology services in the Southern Health Trust and concerns about one of its consultants.

Dr Aidan O’Brien worked at Craigavon Area Hospital, but is now retired. He has defended his work.

At the start of his evidence before the inquiry panel on Tuesday morning, DoH Permanent Secretary Peter May acknowledged the concerns and stress of the patients and families affected by it.

He said: “I would just like to personally apologise on behalf of the Health and Care Services and acknowledge the concerns, distress and anxiety for all the patients and families affected by both the urology look-back review and the matters related to this inquiry.

"I am sure this has been a very anxious time for the patients and families concerned."

Mr May took over from Richard Pengelly as the department’s permanent secretary earlier this year.

He said the department didn’t know about the urology problems until the end of July 2020, and it is to review its early alert system because of inconsistency in its workings.

Mr May was asked by counsel Laura McMahon, if the lack of a functioning Executive presented challenges.

He said: " The area which is most difficult is that if there needs to be a reconfiguration of particularly of hospital services in order to deliver more efficiently and more effectively for the people of Northern Ireland, then the nature of those decisions, they would definitely normally be taken by a minister and they would be of a very high public profile and the way a lot of public interest in relation to those."

The inquiry was established in March last year by the then-health minister, Robin Swann. It’s expected to sit until the end of 2023.

