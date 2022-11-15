Two people arrested after paint was thrown over Barclays Bank in Belfast on Monday have been charged with criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage.

Extinction Rebellion claimed responsibility for the attack.

The man aged 33 and the 30-year-old woman are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on 9 December.

