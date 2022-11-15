The foreign secretary has played down the possibility an immediate breakthrough in the negotiations with the EU over the NI Protocol.

James Cleverly was giving evidence to a Westminster committee investigating relations with the EU on Tuesday.

He said the mood music is good but said the two sides are "not on the cusp of a deal".

Mr Cleverly also insisted there would not be a deal on the post-Brexit trading arrangement without cross-community support.

"I'm not going to say yes to proposals that I don't think would have cross-community support in Northern Ireland," he added.

"There is literally no point in me saying yes to things that are unacceptable to all the communities across Northern Ireland because they just won't stick."

