A man from Dublin has appeared in court following an altercation the Lough Erne Resort Hotel near Enniskillen on Sunday.

Clashes erupted when protesters disrupted a conference organised by the Irish National Party.

Six people were injured in the confrontation, with four of them requiring treatment in hospital.

On Tuesday, 34-year-old Daniel Comerforde, from Mac Uilliam Heights in Tallaght, appeared via video link before Omagh Magistrates' Court.

He faces four charges: making an affray; attempted grievous bodily harm with intent; criminal damage of a hotel door; and possession of an offensive weapon - namely a hammer.

Comerforde has been remanded in custody, although a defence lawyer said an application for bail will be made later this week.

