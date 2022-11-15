Northern Ireland have secured a 1-0 win over Italy in Belfast.

Sarah McFadden scored in the 63rd minute at Seaview to clinch the victory for Kenny Shiels' side in Tuesday night's friendly.

Jackie Burns produced a brilliant save to deny Beatrice Merlo as Northern Ireland held on.

The result marks another historic moment for the team after they reached their first major finals at this year's European Championship.

