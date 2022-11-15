One in four people in Northern Ireland with the lung condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are waiting more than five years to be diagnosed.

That's according to new research from the charity Asthma and Lung UK Northern Ireland.

COPD is an incurable condition which causes severe breathlessness and affects around 42,000 people in Northern Ireland.

The charity is warning late diagnosis means people are living with a poorer quality of life and are much more likely to have life-threatening flare-ups of the disease.

COPD is an umbrella term for a group of lung conditions which cause breathing difficulties, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and symptoms of the disease include breathlessness, a chesty cough and chest infections.

And the charity says even of those diagnosed, 82% of people surveyed said they had not received the 'five fundamentals' of basic COPD care.

"We are hearing shocking stories of people spending years, even a decade of their lives, sometimes struggling to breathe, unaware that they have a lung condition which could be managed with the right treatment and support,” Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma + Lung UK Northern Ireland, said.

“Diagnosis of COPD needs to be faster and more accurate and there needs to be greater awareness of the seriousness of lung conditions and the signs and symptoms to look out for.

"To achieve this, we are calling on the Department of Health to ensure the health service is equipped to restart diagnostic tests for lung conditions, like spirometry. We would like to see Public Health Agency to fund a breathlessness awareness campaign, so the public and healthcare professionals are more aware of lung conditions. Those diagnosed with COPD need better, more joined-up care, and access to vital treatments. Anyone experiencing breathlessness should go to our website for information and support, and if necessary, seek medical advice. No one should be left fighting for breath."

Sharon Stewart fundraising

Sharon Stewart, from Dungiven, wants to raise awareness of COPD in memory of her father, Jimmy.

"My Dad, Jimmy worked as a mechanic and car sprayer for many years. When his symptoms started to get worse, there was no clear diagnosis and he had to give up work,” she said.

“The first difficulty was the delay in the onward referral from the GP. He was having constant chest infections and regularly needing antibiotics to help with his breathing.

"Jimmy was on inhalers for 2 years before being hospitalised and was finally diagnosed with COPD in 2018. As a family, we felt Jimmy was not getting the proper level of care. When his breathing worsened, he was no longer able to go out or walk, he was always exhausted and tired. His home life was also affected as it took almost one year for a stairlift to be installed. This meant he stayed most of the time upstairs in his bedroom so that he could access the bathroom.

"We sadly lost him in September 2021 and his passing inspired us to do a fundraising event to help raise awareness of COPD. We organised a 10k walk, a charity car wash and a street collection. Our community was very supportive and helpful, and we hope the amount we raised can help make a difference.

"We are aware of all the constraints on our health service, but these gaps in care are making things worse. More support and information are urgently needed so families like us can take care of the ones we love, knowing everything is being done to help them.”

