A businessman accused of involvement in a terrorist bomb hoax targeting Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney must remain in custody, a judge has ruled. Darren Service, 41, was refused bail despite claims that the three gyms he owns are now in financial trouble.

Defence barrister Joseph O’Keeffe said: “One has effectively been chained up by the landlord and the others have suffered since he’s been in custody.” Earlier this year a workman was threatened and forced to transport a suspected device in his van to a north Belfast venue where Mr Coveney was attending a peace-building event. The minister was forced to evacuate the Houben Centre due to the bomb scare on March 25. Prosecutors claim the incident is linked to loyalist paramilitary opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Based on disputed CCTV evidence, Service allegedly drove two gunmen to the scene of the van’s hijacking. The businessman, of Ballysillian Road in the city, denies charges of preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing a bomb hoax. In a new application for bail at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, an increased cash surety of £50,000 was offered. Counsel for Service stressed the period of time he has now spent behind bars, as well as the continuing impact on his family and the gyms located in Belfast, Carrickfergus and Coleraine. The defendant has struggled to meet financial obligations since he has been in custody, Mr O’Keeffe added.

But a Crown lawyer disclosed that all forensic evidence is expected to be ready early next year. Denying bail, District Judge Mark McGarrity identified no change of circumstances that would justify releasing Service. He said: “The surety, while significant, isn’t going to satisfactorily assuage concerns about non-compliance with bail terms."

