Victoria Beckham follows just one account on TikTok and it’s a footballer – but perhaps not the one you’d expect.

Posh Spice is the wife of former Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and LA Galaxy footballer David Beckham – but that’s not who she’s following.

Instead it’s Northern Ireland international Ryan McLaughlin, who is currently without a club after having his contract mutually terminated by Morecambe in September.

“Why am I the only one Victoria Beckham is following on Tik tok. For anyone saying I don’t look like David Beckham, Victoria clearly got us mixed up so read it and weep,” the defender tweeted.

Eye testers Specsavers chipped in an responded: “Think Posh needs to give us a call”.

Defender McLaughlin kicked off his career with Liverpool and has had spells with Blackpool, Rochdale and Aberdeen.

Last month he turned out for west Belfast amateur side St James Swifts.

He has been capped five times for Northern Ireland.

