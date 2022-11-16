Play Brightcove video

UTV understands an announcement on the £400 energy support payments for households in Northern Ireland is due on Thursday, as the chancellor makes his fiscal statement.

The money is already being paid out in Great Britain, but so far there's no indication of when, or how, the money is to be paid here.

"I'm hearing from a number of sources that there will be some sort of an announcement on this £400 payment tomorrow," UTV's Political Editor Tracey Magee said.

"What's not clear is exactly what the detail will be.

"We do know for instance that gas customers are going to receive £400 but we don't know how - will it be in installments, and crucially, when?

"Oil customers are receiving £100, but as we know, oil companies won't deliver for £100 delivery, so the question is will it for instance be offset against an electricity bill."

It comes after the issue was raised on Wednesday in a special Westminster debate.

MPs were told the Government will announce shortly when the payment to help with energy bills will be paid to householders in Northern Ireland.

