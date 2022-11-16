Casement Park has been named among one of 14 venues for a joint Uk and Ireland bid to host the matches at Euro 2028.

The west Belfast Gaelic sports venue is in the process of being redeveloped but there is uncertainty it will be built in time for the games. It has been subject to a long running legal dispute and there are questions hanging over how it will be financed.

It means Belfast is set to host matches, should Casement be selected in the final list of 10 stadia is submitted to UEFA in April.

The Aviva Stadium and Croke Park are the shortlisted venues in Dublin.

Belfast's National Stadium at Windsor Park with its 18,000 seat capacity fell short of the required 30,000 seat minimum. The UK-Ireland bid is favourite but faces competition from Turkey, with UEFA's executive committee set to make a decision on hosting for Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 in September next year.

Casement, the Ulster GAA ground in Belfast, was last in operation over a decade ago.

Work was expected to begin after a legal challenge was dismissed last May.

It was originally part of the project to redevelop three stadia including Windsor Park for football and Ravenhill for rugby dating back to the turn of the century. A planning application was overturned in 2014 which stalled work on casement.But the cost is now estimated to be around double the initial £75m cost that was to be split between the Northern Ireland executive and the GAA.

Officials have stated their determination for Northern Ireland to host games for the tournament and previous Executive minister have said they believe obstacles can be overcome.

The five-association group, in a statement said: "The bid sets out our clear and compelling vision for UEFA EURO 2028: ‘Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future’. “Key to this vision is a commitment to diversity, social purpose and innovation in delivering an outstanding UEFA EURO 2028 that will create unforgettable memories in sold-out, iconic stadia in famous football cities known throughout the world. “We are delighted that Government Partners of the UK, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and officials in Northern Ireland, support this bid. Together we believe we can deliver a world class tournament, and that hosting UEFA EURO 2028 will achieve a strong and sustainable legacy for football and wider society, helping to drive economic growth in local communities. “Working with UEFA, our plan is to host a tournament that will be a catalyst for transformational grassroots football development – with a promise to share legacy initiatives with European national associations to accelerate growth across the continent. “The UK and Ireland’s track record of hosting successful major sporting events over many decades means we have the expertise and experience to take this world class tournament to new heights. “Our compact plan and pioneering, multi-partner collaboration can usher in a new era for the Euros. Through the latest digital and marketing innovations, we will help UEFA and its partners engage new audiences and the world’s youth to extend the impact and reach of the tournament further than ever before. “Our stadia concept includes a proposed shortlist of 14 venues in famous sporting cities known throughout the world, including destinations that are home to clubs with great European football history and heritage.

"The plan ensures that all our proposed cities and stadia are connected by direct, quick and sustainable travel links and accommodation that will provide an unrivalled experience for teams and fans."

