The chancellor has said the UK Goverment is absolutely 'determined' to deliver the Energy Bill Support Scheme to households in Northern Ireland.

People are due to be credited with the £400 payment to help with energy costs this winter.

The timing and delivery of the Energy Bills Support Scheme in Northern Ireland is still unclear.

Households are due to be credited with the £400 payment automatically to help with energy costs this winter, as part of a UK-wide scheme announced by the Westminster Government.

But the Utility Regulator has said the payments may not arrive until January.

It is also not clear if the payments in Northern Ireland will be made as one lump sum or in smaller instalments.

Elsewhere in the UK, gas and electricity customers are receiving the payment in the form of six monthly payments of £67.

Discussions involving Stormont officials and the London government have been ongoing for months about how to deliver the payment.

Mr Hunt said: "Can I assure him that we are absolutely determined to make sure that support gets out to everyone in the United Kingdom this Christmas as quickly as possible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.