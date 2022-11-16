UTV’s new series showcasing the vibrant Northern Ireland comedy scene, ‘Secrets of the Comedy Circuit’, continues this Thursday at 11.05pm.

Filmed in front of a live audience in the Belfast Empire Music Hall during their ‘Empire Laughs Back Comedy Club’ nights, this week’s giggles and belly laughs are brought by host Colin Murphy, welcoming Scotland’s JoJo Sutherland, Wales’s Tadiwa Mahlunge and Lurgan’s very own Mickey Bartlett.

They all share their unique observations and stories with the audience, and there’s a bit of backstage banter too.

‘Secrets of the Comedy Circuit’ is produced by Belfast-based Moondog Productions.

You can watch this episode on Thursday 17 November at 11.05pm on UTV and on catch up on www.itv.com/utvprogrammes.

