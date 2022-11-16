Play Brightcove video

It is like standing helplessly, watching the cards topple.

One emergency department after the other declaring they are under extreme pressure.

Antrim Area Hospital tipped over the edge on Saturday night.

Staff were forced to shut the Emergency Department doors amid concerns they couldn’t safely treat any more patients.

In the days that followed, the Belfast Trust, South Eastern Trust and Western Trust had to call for off-duty staff to come in and help.

On Tuesday night it was Craigavon Area Hospital under pressure. Its emergency department was operating far beyond capacity.

We have been hearing about these pressures for quite some time, but they seem to be intensifying.

The Southern Trust’s medical director Stephen Austin told UTV the pressures are as bad as during the worst of the pandemic.

But the room for manoeuvre, for a quick fix, is limited.

It’s the middle of November and the health department still has no budget.

Reform of the health service is needed, but there can’t be reform without money.

In the meantime patients continue to lie on trolleys in emergency departments and exhausted staff so the best they can to stop the cards from falling over completely.

