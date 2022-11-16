Scottish popstar Lewis Capaldi has revealed his neighbour, the former Northern Ireland footballer and ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon, was not happy with his parking.

He was asked about living in the west end of Glasgow on radio station Clyde 1 and joked he lived with a "load of old people" and it was like a nursing home.

"No I live around like... the people I live around aren't really big fans of my music," he told the show.

"I live actually near Mr Neil Lennon...

"I parked in his space a couple of times and I got notes on my car door, so if you're listening Neil, I apologise.

"Don't leave notes on my car. Just ask me to move it and I'll move it."

Watch the exchange by clicking here.

Capaldi said he started parking somewhere else, only to end up annoying them instead and they also left a note.

"Basically they said: 'You are blocking the way... also I hope you never need an ambulance in a hurry'.

"I was like what? ... That is a threat on my life," he laughed.

