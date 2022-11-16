Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Katie Andrews has your Wednesday morning headlines

Cancer:

The Covid-19 pandemic is predicted to set back cancer outcomes across Europe by almost a decade. According to research by Queens University, it has exposed weakness in cancer health systems with an estimated one million cancer diagnoses missed.

The report also found Brexit is continuing to negatively impact European cancer research unless the EU and UK find a way for continued collaboration.

Researchers are calling for the issues to be addressed immediately.

Inflation:

The rate of inflation has hit 11.1%, according to the latest figures from the office for National Statistics.

It is the highest rate since October 1981 and up from 10.1% in September - as gas and electricity costs rocketed, despite Government support limiting the rise in bills.

Payments:

The chancellor has said the UK Government is absolutely determined to deliver the Energy Bills Support Scheme to households in Northern Ireland.

People are due to be credited with the £400 payment to help with energy costs this winter.

No detail has yet been released.

Jeremy Hunt has said he wants to ensure support is available to everyone as quickly as possible.

