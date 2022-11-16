Play Brightcove video

Students from across Northern Ireland have been taking part in a climate change summit in Belfast that saw them find out what it takes to strike a climate deal.

The pupils participated in a simulated negotiation at Belfast City Hall organised by the British Council to coincide with COP27 negotiations in Egypt.

As part of the event, young people had to agree on a strategy to minimise global temperature rises.

Christiana Thompson said: "I think we can achieve that, but in order to achieve that, the change needs to start now.

"This can't be something we're still discussing in a couple of years' time."

Stella Moore said: "I think it's probably not as high up on the priority list especially in the last few years with the cost of living crisis and Covid-19.

"Obviously there's exceptional circumstances but I think it does need to be pushed to the front because it is an extreme issue."

It comes as a youth delegate attending COP27 told UTV of her frustration at decision making at the global conference.

Rosalind Skillen said: "I'm just feeling really frustrated at the outcomes this week, especially given it's adaptation day today and there's definitely been quite a low mood in the venue I think because people are getting increasingly worried.

"They're saying they're going to push back the loss and damage financing mechanism fund facility until 2024 which is not good enough - how many people are going to die in the meantime?"

Experts agree what happens in this decade is critical to the fate of the planet.

Dr Peter Doran from Queen's University Belfast has said he fears political leaders will row back on pledges made.

He says: "Some countries are talking about abandoning the most ambitious temperature goal, limiting the temperature to 1.5 degrees by the end of the century.

"Now that is a death sentence for some of the small island states."

But young people attending the event in Belfast have said they will raise their voices to ensure conversations are converted into action.

