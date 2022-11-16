Suspected Class A drugs, cash and counterfeit currency have been found during police searches at a property in Bangor, Co Down.

Detectives carried out searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Tuesday.

They said the items which were found have been taken away for further examination.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of Class A with intent, possession of criminal property, possession of counterfeit currency, and theft.

He was released on police bail to return for further questioning at a later date.

