The Chancellor has pledged £650 million for Northern Ireland.

Jeremy Hunt revealed the details as he delivered his autumn statement on Thursday.

However, that could be paid over several years.

Stormont is currently facing a £650 overspend in this year's budget.

It is not yet clear how the statement will affect that overspend.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to make a statement on Stormont's budget next week.

It was also revealed that oil customers are set to have their payments doubled from £100 to £200.

But there was no mention of when Northern Ireland households can expect to get £400 energy payments.

People elsewhere in the UK have already started receiving their payments but there is still no clarity as to how the payments will be made in Northern Ireland in the absence of an Executive.

Jeremy Hunt also said he will increase the NHS budget by £3.3 billion in each of the next two years.

The Chancellor told MPs he recognises that "efficiency savings alone will not be enough to deliver the services we all need".

He went on: "So because of difficult decisions taken elsewhere today I will increase the NHS budget, in each of the next two years, by £3.3billion.

"The chief executive of the NHS, Amanda Pritchard, has said this should provide sufficient funding for the NHS to fulfil its key priorities, she said it shows the Government is serious about its commitment to prioritise the NHS."

Detailing the Barnett formula, he said: "The NHS and schools in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland face equivalent pressures so the Barnett consequentials of today's statement mean an extra £1.5bn for the Scottish Government, £1.2bn for the Welsh Government, and £650m for the Northern Ireland Executive."

