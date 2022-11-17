Play Brightcove video

When is a bike shed more than just a bike shed? Well, the answer to that question is - when it's also a stand-alone ecosystem.

The pupils of Knockbreda Primary School in Belfast know lots about it.

The roof of their new bike shed is covered in green Sedum plants to encourage insects and other beasts to populate.

On Thursday morning, the local MP Claire Hanna cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of their very own environmentally-friendly shelter.

To celebrate the special event, the pupils took part in a 'Bling your Bike to School day', where they adorned their bikes and scooters with decorations for the journey from their homes to classes.

It was all a bit of fun but it also sent out a message about being active.

Natalie Sayers is the Principal of Knockbreda Primary School. The school is a silver award recipient of the Sustrans Active Travel Programme.

That's an initiative for schools that wish to see more pupils choosing an active and healthy journey to school.

Mrs Sayers said Knockbreda was now going for gold.

"As a school, we encourage our children to make good, healthy choices for a healthy lifestyle which involves being active on a daily basis," she said.

"Secondly, as an eco-school, we're trying to encourage the children to reduce their carbon footprint, be aware of climate change, and take responsibility for the future."

The new bike shed not only keeps the bikes safe and dry during school hours but its living-green roof acts as a stand-alone ecosystem.

P7 Pupil Leyla explained how it works.

"The roof on our bike shed is eco-friendly because all the insects can build their homes on it and they can live there," she said.

Encouraging the children to care about their health and environment is very much part of the curriculum at Knockbreda Primary School.

Teacher Jenny Fletcher is the school’s eco-coordinator.

"Not only are we reducing pollution from them actively travelling but also our bike shelter is actually giving back to the environment with its green living roof," she said.

"That will hopefully attract many beasts in the springtime and summertime.

"We are encouraging the children to make sustainable choices and everything we do with them is around sustainable living.

"So it is not just helping them to understand that they impact not just one day of the year.

"They are the future generation and they are those that have the power in their hands to make a difference to climate change."

