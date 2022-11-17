Gardái have now concluded their forensic examination of the scene of the fatal incident in Creeslough last month.

Ten people died in the tragedy at Applegreen Filling Station in the village on Friday, October 7.

However, An Garda Síochána say the overall investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

The road traffic diversions previously in place around the scene have been removed.

