Energy support was supposed to be a quick way to deal with the cost of living crisis.

In Northern Ireland, it's becoming a bit of a protracted affair.

There have been a lot of promises and lots of confusion.

The energy price guarantee kicked in at the beginning of November and there was an instant change to household bills.

Everyone got a discount to the price they pay for electric while gas customers got a reduction in the unit price they pay.

While oil users, who account for the majority of customers, were promised a one off payment of £100.

Many weren’t happy at the limited help for pool users, the government has listened, and that payment will be doubled to £200.

However, oil users have been left angry once again as that payment will now apply to all households regardless of what fuel they use to heat their homes.

So while gas customers are already getting help with their bills, they will on top of that now get the help originally intended for just oil customers.

We are still waiting on a date for the £400 payment that was promised before spring this year.

We were told it would come via a credit to electricity bills.

The indications were that it would come this month, the government now saying that is unlikely.

The lack of an executive has been blamed.

That confusion around a date also goes for the £200 alternative fuel payment.

In total all households in Northern Ireland are now waiting on £600 energy payments from the government.

