WATCH: Katie Andrews has your Thursday morning news headlines

Autumn statement:

The Chancellor is expected to announce higher taxes and public spending cuts when he delivers his Autumn Statement on Thursday. As inflation hit a 41-year high, Jeremy Hunt is expected to say his difficult decisions are necessary to keep mortgage rates low and tackle the rocketing energy and food prices amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Children:

The Children's Commissioner says that children in Northern Ireland deserve better from the government.

In a new report, Koulla Yiasouma said that the absence of a functioning Executive has adversely impacted the quality of life and prospects of children here.

Weather warning:

The met office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy fog.

That will remain in place until 1000 on Thursday morning. It is likely to cause some difficult driving conditions and travel disruption.

