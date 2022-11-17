Autumn statement, weather warning and children: Thursday morning Northern Ireland headlines
WATCH: Katie Andrews has your Thursday morning news headlines
Autumn statement:
The Chancellor is expected to announce higher taxes and public spending cuts when he delivers his Autumn Statement on Thursday. As inflation hit a 41-year high, Jeremy Hunt is expected to say his difficult decisions are necessary to keep mortgage rates low and tackle the rocketing energy and food prices amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Children:
The Children's Commissioner says that children in Northern Ireland deserve better from the government.
In a new report, Koulla Yiasouma said that the absence of a functioning Executive has adversely impacted the quality of life and prospects of children here.
Weather warning:
The met office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy fog.
That will remain in place until 1000 on Thursday morning. It is likely to cause some difficult driving conditions and travel disruption.
