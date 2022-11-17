Proposed changes to electoral boundaries in Northern Ireland have been reversed following some revisions by the Boundary Commission for Northern Ireland (BCNI).

This comes after the independent commission received some concern regarding its initial proposals from public consultation responses.

The BCNI is an independent and impartial body and part of its role involves reviewing and updating the region's 18 constituencies to reflect demographic changes.

The commission has made revisions to eight out of the 18 constituencies following the result from a second consultation announced on Thursday 17 November.

Consultation responses influenced the BCNI's decision to reverse its following proposals:

Proposal to move Downpatrick from South Down to Strangford

Proposal to move Dungannon from Fermanagh and South Tyrone to Mid Ulster

Proposed renaming of Strangford constituency to Strangford and Quoile

A final public consultation by the commission on the revised proposals has started and is set to end on December 15. The commission must submit final proposals to the Speaker of the House of Commons by July 2023.

Any changes to the boundaries would be legally enforced in November 2023 before the next general election unless a snap poll is called before November 2023.

Deputy chairman of the BCNI, High Court judge Mr Justice Michael Humphreys, said: "The Commission is grateful to all those who made representations during the initial and secondary consultation periods.

"We encourage everyone with an interest to consider the revised proposals and share their views, whether to support the proposals, or to suggest alternatives which also take into account the requirements of the legislation.

"Written representations must be received by the commission by December 15 and can be submitted using the online portal, by email, or by post."

These representations will be published online after the end of the third consultation stage.

