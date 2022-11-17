A 36 year-old man has been arrested after a taxi driver and a policeman were threatened with a gun in east Belfast.

The incident happened on the Albertbridge Road shortly after two in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The driver was threatened by a man with a handgun and ordered to hand over money as he made a journey through Belfast city centre.

He alerted a police patrol on Ormeau Avenue and when police approached, the man fled.

He was pursued on foot by an officer who also had the gun pointed at him during the chase.The firearm has been seized by police and will be subject to examination.Investigating officers would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have captured footage in the relevant areas between 2am and 2.30am this morning. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 146 17/11/22.Information can also be provided via the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/<http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/> or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.