The funeral of historian Dr Éamon Phoenix is set to take place on Friday.

The academic died on November, 13 aged 69 after a short illness.

Dr Phoenix worked at Stranmillis University College, contributed to local newspapers and regularly contributed to a range of UTV programmes.

In one of his final appearances with UTV he spoke of how events surrounding the Queen's death will reverberate through history.

A funeral notice says Requiem Mass will be held at St Brigid's Church in south Belfast at 1pm with burial afterwards in Blaris Cemetery, Lisburn.

According to the notice, his death will be 'deeply regretted' by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, and wider family circle.

