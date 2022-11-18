A conference has taken place at Stomont to help raise awareness of male victims of domestic abuse.

The event was organised by Split the Difference and the Men's Alliance who are calling on the Northern Ireland Executive to develop a gender specific strategy to protect men's needs.

On the eve of International Men’s Day, the audience of Public Authorities and MLA’s heard perspectives from Northern Ireland’s Mental Health Champion, Professor Siobhan O’Neill and Geraldine Hanna, the Victims of Crime Commissioner Designate for Northern Ireland.

Naomi Long, Leader of the Alliance Party also conveyed a message to male victims in support of a new initiative called the Be Seen, Heard and Safe Promise.

The purpose of The Promise is to encourage Public Authorities to commit to five basic best practice standards that reflect their statutory duty to safeguard all victims of abuse under Equality and Human Rights Law.

PSNI Data indicates that roughly one in every three victims of domestic abuse who contact them are male.

Last year, five out of nine victims of domestic homicide were male (April 21 to March 22) and over the past two decades 40% of domestic homicide victims have been male.

