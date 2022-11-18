Breaking News
Homes evacuated amid ongoing east Belfast security alert following discovery of 'suspicious device'
Homes have been evacuated amid an ongoing security alert in east Belfast.
Police attended the scene in the Connswater Grove area shortly before 6 o'clock on Friday evening.
In a statement, Police confirmed that cordons have also been erected.
Officers have asked the public to avoid the area.
