Breaking News

Homes evacuated amid ongoing east Belfast security alert following discovery of 'suspicious device'

Homes have been evacuated amid an ongoing security alert in east Belfast. Credit: UTV

Homes have been evacuated amid an ongoing security alert in east Belfast.

Police attended the scene in the Connswater Grove area shortly before 6 o'clock on Friday evening.

In a statement, Police confirmed that cordons have also been erected.

Officers have asked the public to avoid the area.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.