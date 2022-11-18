A man in his 30s has been charged after a taxi driver and police officer were threatened with a gun in Belfast.

The driver was threatened by a man with a handgun during a journey on the Albertbridge Road in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He alerted police in the Ormeau area and a police officer was then threatened.

The 36-year-old is charged with assault on police, attempted robbery, carrying imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest, making use of a firearm to resist arrest, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and resisting police.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday.

