A new GP has been appointed for a medical centre in north Belfast which was at risk of closure.

The Department of Health confirmed that a new GP contractor has been secured for Grove Medical Practice on York Road.

The surgery was at risk of closure after it was announced that the partners would stop providing GP services from December 31.

A spokesperson for the Department said: "The new contractor, Dr Paul Loughrey, will take over the practice from 1 January 2023.

"Patients of the practice will automatically be registered with the new practice so they do not need to take any action."

