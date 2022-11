A man in his 70s has died after a serious crash in east Belfast.

It happened on the Newtownards Road around 8.30 on Friday morning. The man, who was a pedestrian, was struck by a lorry close to Dee Street.

The Newtownards Road, which had been closed for several hours, has now reopened.Police are appealing for information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.