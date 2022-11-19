Over 20 GP surgeries across Northern Ireland are at imminent risk of closure according to the British Medical Association.

Nine practices have now handed back their contracts, the latest is one of the largest in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health says a recruitment process will now begin to put new arrangements in place at Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea. A statement said: "The Department of Health can confirm that Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea have handed back their contract to deliver GP services.

"We want to reassure patients that Maple Healthcare will continue to retain the contract to deliver GP services for the next six months.

"We will now begin a recruitment process to put new arrangements in place to deliver GP services.

"Patients at the practice do not need to take any action. They should continue to contact their practice as normal.

"We will be writing out to all practice patients to keep them informed as this process begins. "

The BMA says there are number of reasons why GPs are turning their back on the profession.

Dr Alan Stout, Chair GP Committee, says "some are retiring, some are deciding their practice is no longer viable for financial reasons and workload pressures".

He went on: "We are seeing unplanned collapses, we have seen that in the last week. None of us have ever seen an ED close its doors.

"This week we have also seen urgent removal of emergency surgery at the South West Acute Hospital.

"We now have nine practices that have handed their contracts back and those 9 are only a starting point. We know of 20 that are at imminent risk.

"That has a massive effect on patients, but also has a massive knock on effect on surrounding practices as well."

