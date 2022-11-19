Play Brightcove video

'UVF weapons'

A number of pipe bombs and firearms have been seized along with ammunition in what police have described as a significant operation into the east Belfast UVF.

Detectives from the paramilitary crime taskforce carried out a series of searches on the Newtownards road last night.

Four men have been arrested.

'Strabane arrests'

Four men have been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane.

A bomb went off, damaging a police car as it drove through Mount Carmel Heights on Thursday.

The officers inside escaped injury, with the PSNI blaming the New IRA for the attack.

Over a thousand people were evacuated from their homes during the security operation that followed.

Two men aged 36 and a 28-year-old were arrested yesterday, wile a 38-year-old man was arrested this morning.

'GP pressures'

Over 20 GP surgeries across Northern Ireland are at imminent risk of closure, according to the British Medical Association.

Nine practices have now handed back their contracts, the latest is one of the largest in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health says a recruitment process will now begin to put new arrangements in place at Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea.

