Police investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane have arrested three men.

The officers escaped injury in the attack at Mount Carmel Heights after a bomb detonated at the side of their vehicle on Thursday.

Three men, aged, 36, 36 and 28 have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

A number of searches were carried out in Strabane on Friday evening.

As the attempted murder investigation is continuing, police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch via the number 101.